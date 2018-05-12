Nurses in St. Kitts recognized for ‘invaluable service’ to the country

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – International Nurses’ Day is an opportunity to recognise all nurses who consistently play an invaluable role in delivering quality nursing care to people who are sick, suffering or on the road to recovery, said Minister of State with responsibility for Health the Honourable Wendy Phipps in an address to the nation delivered May 12.

Minister Phipps noted that the theme for Nurses Day 2018 is “Nurses: A Voice to Lead- Health is a Human Right” and stated that it is considered timely “given the leadership role and pivotal participation that nurses, the world over, are in the habit of demonstrating in the noble mission of delivering health care for all.”

At the Nurses’ Day Symposium, Luncheon and Awards Ceremony held May 11, a number of nurses were awarded for their hard work and dedication at health institutions throughout St. Kitts. Among those awarded were 42 staff members, including nursing staff, emergency medical technicians and allied staff, who were recognized for perfect attendance for 2017, and 16 others for near perfect attendance.

Additionally, special awards were given to Staff Nurse Paula Francis and Enrolled Nurse Assistance Kimesha Underwood for offering patient foot care services. Nursing Attendant Michelle Warner was also recognised and awarded for her reliability and dedication by her fellow colleagues.

Director of Institution Based Services Matron Sonia Daly-Finley recapped the activities that took place during the week of May 6-12 to commemorate International Nurses’ Day, which included a church service at the Cayon Church of God, a health fair at the Independence Square, an Institutional Luncheon and Award Ceremony, and a Nurses’ Ball titled “Nurses in Splendour” to be held May 12 at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel.

“On behalf of the federal government, I congratulate all of our nurses on Nurses’ Day 2018,” Phipps said. “We salute you for your service to the people of our country. We also thank you for choosing nursing as a dedicated career and we trust that your sterling service will continue to rebound to the health and wellness of our people.”