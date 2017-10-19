Photo: Nevis Island Administration seal

OAS, Colorado State University offer study opportunities

From NIA

Charlestown, Nevis – The Human Resources Department reports that the Organization of American States (OAS), in collaboration with Colorado State University, invites interested people to apply for scholarships to pursue undergraduate degrees in any of the programmes offered at the Alma College and the Colorado State University of the United States.

For further information on the following, please visit the website: http://www.oas.org/en/scholarships/default.asp:

Various benefits offered per university

Types of degree programs

Scholarship contact information; and

Scholarship eligibility, selection criteria and application process

Interested people should contact the respective university, using the university’s contact information provided on the OAS scholarship website, in order to apply for admission by Nov. 1, then submit their online scholarship application through the OAS website by Nov. 15.

Should you require additional assistance, contact NIA Human Resources Department Training Officer Shanola Gill at 469-5521 Ext. 5163.