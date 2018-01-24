With occupancy high and expect to rise, St. Kitts-Nevis’s local properties are hiring

By Valencia Grant, press secretary to the prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — With international interest in the tourism product of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis at an all-time high, hotel occupancy levels are strong. What’s more, they are expected to rise.

St. Kitts is one of 22 destinations that Bloomberg Businessweek says will be “especially hot” this year. Mentioned second, St. Kitts is the only Caribbean destination on Bloomberg Businessweek’s list titled “Where to Go in 2018.”

Resort properties that are currently hiring include Christophe Harbour Development Company, Four Seasons Resort Nevis, Kittitian Hill, Park Hyatt St. Kitts, Paradise Beach Nevis, Royal St. Kitts Hotel, The St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino and Timothy Beach Resort.

The 393-room St. Kitts Marriott Resort has more than 20 full-time positions available. The St. Kitts Marriott Resort, which will celebrate its 15th anniversary next month, invites you to visit its Human Resources Department on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-4 p.m., if you are interested in working alongside its approximately 550 employees. You can also phone 466.1200 ext. 7958.

Close to 20 positions are being advertised by Park Hyatt St. Kitts, the first Park Hyatt hotel in the Caribbean, which opened in November 2017 with 300 local permanent employees. If you are interested in working at Park Hyatt St. Kitts, please contact Human Resources Manager Waveney Benjamin at waveney.benjamin@hyatt.com or 468.1234.

Kittitian Hill, which currently employs 154 persons, is advertising openings in 17 areas. The deadline is just two days away, Jan. 26, so you should take action now and phone 465-7388 or email hospitalityhr@kittitianhill.com for further information.

Four Seasons Resort Nevis has several open positions, including director of spa and director of security. The application deadline is Feb. 7. You can apply online at jobs.fourseasons.com.

Royal St. Kitts Hotel, which employs more than 100 people, is seeking an attendant to work in its gym, one of several appealing amenities at the iconic 18-acre property in Frigate Bay. The recently opened Royal Shopping Plaza on site has a RAM’S grocery store and thousands of square feet of other commercial space, both indoor and outdoor, allowing for al fresco (outdoor) dining. For the gym attendant position, you are invited to email hr@royalstkittshotel.com or apply in person.