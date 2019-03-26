The 4-Star boutique hotel, which is considered the oldest boutique hotel in St. Kitts and Nevis, first opened its doors in St. Kitts and Nevis on March 19, 1969. Following a major renovation project which commenced in 2014 at a cost of US$5 million, the hotel reopened to the public in April 2015 completely rebranded, with a focus on green energy technology.

Ministers of Government, led by Prime Minister Timothy Harris, joined the staff of the Ocean Terrace Inn (OTI) yesterday in celebrating the 50 th anniversary milestone of the boutique hotel.

At the 2017 Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF), OTI was named runner-up for the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s (CHTA) Environment Sustainability Award.

During a brief ceremony held at the hotel, Harris, on behalf of the entire Cabinet, presented a plaque to Chris Ghita, the General Manager of OTI, acknowledging the historic milestone.

Harris said that the gesture is a “reflection of our appreciation for the 50 years of excellent service which Ocean Terrace Inn has been providing in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Prime Minister Harris added, “We came here as a Cabinet…as a symbolism and really a substance of what we should be doing and that is commending the excellence of all entities in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and we do believe that this is a significant milestone of 50 years. In the tourism and hospitality industry, 50 years represents a very long period of service. It means throughout all the ups and downs of socio-economic life, OTI has been like a bulwark – standing firm with the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Ghita thanked the members of the Team Unity Cabinet for celebrating with them and for their generous donation of a 50th anniversary plaque. He said that the Team Unity Government “has supported us tremendously well over the years and our success stories are your success stories as well, so we are equally thankful to you Prime Minister Harris and the rest of the Cabinet.”

Mr. Ghita promised that the plaque presented by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis will be put in a prominent location where it can be viewed and appreciated by all staff and guests of the hotel.