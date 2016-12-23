Officer who shot security guard to face high court judge

Sutton seeks justice

By Monique Washington

After over a year of being shot multiple times by a member of the Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Steadroy “Seamoss” Sutton’s day of justice is closely approaching.

Speaking with The Observer on Wednesday, Mr. Sutton said he testified at the Preliminary Inquiry of the officer two weeks prior and was told the case will be on the April 2017 Criminal assizes. Sutton told The Observer that the Officer is being represented by defense attorney Dr. Henry Brown QC.

Sutton had earlier stated that it appeared as though nothing was being done.

“It has gone a year, September 19 was a year. Nobody say nothing ,nobody do nothing,” he said.

Sutton, who was 55 years at the time of the shooting, was employed at the Turtle Times Restaurant on Pinney’s Beach as a security guard. He was shot twice, once to his groin and again in his lower back by an off duty officer.

He was warded at the Alexandra Hospital several days before being discharged. Less than one month later on Oct. 17, Philo Wallace was shot dead in a night club in Charlestown by an off duty officer.

Office Diamond was shortly after slapped with two disciplinary charges. In November of 2015 Sutton received a criminal charge of beating the officer.

Recalling the night Sutton told the Observer, “All I told the man was don’t pee there, go over there. That is when he turn and shoot me. I ran in the building and he shot me again. I was trying to get away from him.”

Sutton said all he did was talk to the officer and never touched him. He appeared at the Magistrate Court in late November to answer the charge of beating but according to him the officer did not appear in court.

Sutton said he was happy that his day of justice is soon coming.

“As far as I see, this is an open and shut case,” he said.