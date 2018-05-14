Officer stabbed as he attempted to break up a fight

By Monique Washington

An officer is now warded at the Alexandra Hospital after he was stabbed Friday trying break up a fight at a bar. The officer has been identified as Constable Eloi McIntyre.

The Observer was informed that the incident took place Friday evening at a bar on Craddock Road. Sometime during the course of the evening, a couple originally from the Dominican Republic began to argue and a fight ensued. The man received a number of wounds to his face, neck and body. The officer, who was dressed in plain clothes, attempted to stop the couple’s fight, but the woman grabbed a broken bottle and stabbed the officer in his hand and wounded him in his face.

The attacker was taken into custody. The Observer was unable to confirm if charges have been laid.

