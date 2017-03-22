Officers’ Mess Awards Police For Outstanding Service

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 21, 2017 (SKNIS): Several former members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) and some who currently still serve were recognized last Friday (March 17) at an Officer’s Mess Dinner and Award Ceremony.

The retired personnel, who received awards in recognition for their “sterling contribution to the development” of the organization, were Assistant Commissioners of Police (Retired) Robert Liburd and Mireless Dolphin, and former Assistant Commissioner of Police Vaughan Henderson. The Inspectors of Police (Retired) were Charles Smithen, Winston Wilkinson, Ruphus Webbe, Luther Kelly, Zenhastal Hector, and Franklyn Belgrove. Retired Force Chaplain, Pastor Leroy Benjamin, and Retired Administrative Assistant in the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Eulynis Morton, were also awarded.

Commissioner of Police, Ian Queeley, said that when he took the reins of leadership for the organization 13 months ago, he was determined to ensure that outstanding contributions were recognized.

“We see building the esprit de corps and recognizing persons for not only outstanding performances that would have gone before but the continued contribution that they make,” he said, noting that a number of retired officers including commissioners and superintendents still contribute to the development of the force via capacity building exercises and in other ways.

“For that we are eternally grateful,” Commissioner Queeley stated.

Several current members of the RSCNPF were also presented with the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal for having more than 15 years of service at the time when the medal was established in February 2012. Some eligible retired members also received medals. Each medal was presented by Governor General, His Excellency Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton.

“The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal is conferred for honourable service and distinguishes recipients for hard work, commitment, leadership, and the example they set to others,” Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Osmond Petty stated, while acknowledging the teamwork needed to succeed in law enforcement.

Mr. Petty also highlighted the importance of integrity and quoted American talk show host, Oprah Winfrey, who once stated that “real integrity is doing the right thing knowing that no one is going to know whether you did it or not.” He said the medal recipients have integrity and other noble characteristics which others should emulate.

“I want to call upon you to make a new commitment,” the national security official added. “The commitment that I ask of you is that you share the qualities of integrity, value for human life along with the drive and ambition to create a safer society with your colleagues and those coming up through the ranks. Imitation is the best form of flattery and we want new recruits as well as those young people deciding on what their career should be, to be inspired by your leadership and love of the job.”

The Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, also congratulated all of the awardees. The ceremony was attended by Governor General’s Deputy, His Excellency Michael Morton; Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, Honourable Vincent Byron Jr; members of the diplomatic corps and other dignitaries.