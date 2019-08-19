Fathers have much to do in any successful breastfeeding relationship between mother and child, thus making their role extremely vital, Nurse Jacquelin Duncan, Assistant Nurse Manager of the Maternity Unit, said during her appearance on the Wednesday Aug. 14 edition of “Working for You.”

“Breastfeeding is very important in the child’s development, not only for the child but also for the parents, and when we say parents [we mean] fathers too. And right now, we are having fathers very involved in breastfeeding,” said Duncan. “So, when we say we are advocating for breastfeeding, it is because from a healthy baby we can have a healthy nation with less complications and less adulthood diseases…”

In addition to the intimate bonding between mother and child, fathers also bond with their babies and can help calm them when their fussy exlained Nurse Naomi Brownbill, Staff Nurse at JNF Hospital Nursery and Breastfeeding Coordinator.

“With the father, it happens as well, especially if the father is around because the baby usually knows its daddy’s smell, voice… We have seen instances ourselves where we might have a fussy baby and as soon as daddy reaches and says something the baby [goes] quiet one time. That is the voice they are familiar with,” she said, encouraging fathers to play a pivotal role in the development of babies. “Stick around the mommy, let the baby get accustom to hearing your voice, knowing your smell and everything.”

Breastfeeding.org states that while breastfeeding continues the exclusive relationship the mother and the infant experienced during pregnancy, it is important that a baby has a close, loving relationship with both of his parents. Skin-to-skin contact is good for both the baby and the father. Cuddling, bathing, and reading in a chair while the baby naps on the dad’s chest are all great relationship builders.