Officials from STEP are special guests on Feb. 14’s ‘Working for You’

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Officials from the Skills Training Empowerment Programme (STEP) are the special guests on the weekly radio and television programme “Working for You” Feb. 14.

Tune in to hear Director of STEP Wendell Wattley and STEP Field Coordinator William Phillip expound on the reforms in the STEP programme as it celebrates its one-year anniversary. The rationale in the shift from PEP (People Employment Programme) to STEP will be explained. The importance of certification will be stressed and the sustainability of the programme will be broached.

“Working for You” is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3 p.m. and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.-noon, respectively. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/.