BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Scores of older persons in St. Kitts gathered for a special luncheon in their honour on Oct. 25 as a part of the month-long activities for the Month of the Older Persons at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel. The month is being celebrated under theme, “Celebrating Older Human Rights Champions.”

Minister of State with responsibility for Social Services and Community Development, the Honourable Wendy Phipps took the opportunity to reflect and thanked the older persons for their service to the Federation.

“I am very heartened by the cross-section of people that have joined us today,” Ms. Phipps said. “I am glad that we have this kind of mix because it reminds of what the theme has been for the International Day of Older Persons. We honour persons who have gone before us who would have paved the way for us to enjoy some of the rights that we have today.”

While echoing the theme, the minister noted that a lot of the basic human rights that exist today are due to the hard work of the forebears of the Federation.

“The right to an education, the right to a decent standard of living, the right to get decent employment and the right to vote are some of the things we’ve grown up in the country already having, while others who are older had to work to get them,” Phipps said.

The minister thanked the older persons for their service to the nation and also gave special mention to those who care for the older persons. She said that it is important to give recognition to those who diligently care for older persons, as it takes a lot of care and effort.

The Month of the Older Persons activities continues on Oct. 28 with a Cultural Extravaganza at the St. Peters Community Centre starting at 3:00 p.m.