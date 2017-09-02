On your corner

A block behind downtown Charlestown, nestled next to St. Theresa’s Church, Veronica runs a stand packed with various necessities. She and her husband come down here every July, bringing with them shoes, dresses, deodorants and garters for people of all ages, among many other things.

Veronica is originally from Montserrat, but she had to leave after the volcano eruption in the late 90s rendered more than half the island uninhabitable. She moved to Nevis, where she took care of a family until their passings. Now, she splits her time between Nevis and England, opting to spend the summers here and winters up north.

In England, Veronica was a self-employed chef. She set up a roadside stand and gazebo and sold traditional Caribbean dishes to the British, who were not used to seeing foods like that.

“What I cooked there, they don’t cook up there,” Veronica said. “Everything they cooked was pastas and rices, but I had dishes they didn’t know about. Rice and peas, curry goat, goat water, sauce, chicken, stir-chicken, fried chicken, stir-fish, fried fish, you name it. Salad, coleslaw, potato salad, and they don’t top my pastries, tarts, sweet potato pudding and cakes.”

Her specialty was a Pilau. Her recipe calls for peas and rice, a bit of chicken and a bit of pig snout. You mix up that with a bit of beef, a bit of mutton and you blend all those meats together and they cook. When done, you add in the rice and season it up. You can also add greens such as spinach and cabbage.

Veronica worked as a chef until she literally couldn’t stand any longer. She is disabled, and has been fighting back problems. She can’t work in England because she can’t stand and walk all day, so she makes her money in the summer months on Nevis, selling her goods in a homemade shop in the front yard so she doesn’t have to travel far to get to work.

“I had a few items, and I said let me sell them to get some food on my table,” Veronica said. “I don’t have a shop, no place else; this is my little place. I brought down these things with me and I opened it to make a living. I can’t work, I can’t walk; I’m disabled. Coming down here, I bring these few items and that’s how we make a dollar to buy food.”

Veronica put health over making money when she cooked her food, and she has carried that philosophy with her in her new business venture. She believe wholeheartedly in putting others over herself, and ensuring that whatever it is that people come to you in need of they receive without having to sacrifice too much. She thinks twice before she does anything; she strives to think about other people’s needs over her own.

“Me find it very hard and rough, but you’ve got to understand, you cannot think of yourself alone,” Veronica said, explaining her philosophy. “You have to think of others. I’m going to tell you something. That shoe, I sell for 10 dollars for a pair. In other places, it could be sold for 30, 40 dollars. What about the poor one who can’t buy it for 30, so me dropped it to 20, and then 10. I think about the mother that wants the shoe for her kid, but can’t afford to buy it. I don’t think about what me buy it for in England, what it cost for me to bring it here; you put that out of your thoughts.”

Veronica’s business ideology has been built over the years by the way she lives her life. She has no children, but she strives to help others and it makes her feel proud. Her learnings come from her experiences during the years, and her teachings from God.

“The good book tells us, think of others, not yourself alone,” Veronica said. “And that is how I’ve made my living in life. I don’t think of myself; I think of someone else that is in need. A lot of people don’t think that way, just grab grab grab until their house is full.”

Veronica has seen her fair share of hardship in life. The volcano that destroyed her home also destroyed her life on Montserrat, but she has not let that or anything stop her from finding beauty all around her and appreciating whatever she has. She believes that you can either use your head, or let your head use you. The brain is for us to use, and if you use it well you will tread the right path. To exemplify this, Veronica grabbed a pair of garters sitting close by. She stressed the need to try on those garters, to ensure they fit before you buy them and take them home. If you go through all that decision-making and thinking to buy a pair of undergarments, you should think that way about every task you embark on.

“You have to think about how you’re going to make it in life, but you have to still think, what am I going to do with my life. Am I walking the wrong road, am I doing what is right?” Veronica said. “You start asking these kinds of questions and you start thinking, think twice and keep your head up. When you keep your head above the water, even if that water rough you sail over it, you keep sailing and you keep your head above the water.”

Veronica’s husband does the cooking now, and today they were preparing pig’s mouth and chicken mixed with rice and peas. The two have found themselves in Nevis ready to give and see what they receive, a mentality that drives all those ready to do right across the federation.