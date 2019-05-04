One arrest was made at the unveiling ceremony of the 3D model for the new Basseterre High School on May 2, 2019.

There were a number of protesters present at the event. During the proceedings, officers received reports of noise complaints against one of the protesters. Police responded and warned the individual on multiple occasions who refused to comply with the orders given.

The police took action to arrest the individual and she resisted. She was subsequently brought under control and taken into custody.

Charges will be forthcoming.