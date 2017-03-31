One charged, one firearm removed following bloody four days

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-One individual has been charged and another illegal firearm has been removed from the streets following a bloody four days that produced three homicides in St. Kitts and Nevis.

After a lull in violent crimes in the Federation that saw three gun killings in St. Kitts and Nevis since Jan. 1, violence erupted Saturday evening when a family altercation between two brothers led to 21-year-old Kareem Chumney of McKnight delivering a fatal stab to his 15-year-old brother Ashanafi Saddler.

According to information reaching The Observer, the injured adolescent was able to walk toward JNF Hospital from Janet Alley in Basseterre after 10 p.m. Saturday. He succumbed to his injuries early Sunday morning.

Following the incident, Police took Mr. Chumney into custody. On Wednesday police charged him with manslaughter.

On Sunday Randell Chapman in Nevis was killed during a cricket match in Cotton Ground while sitting in the stands.

Reports indicate that masked men snuck up behind the victim and opened fire on Mr. Chapman who fell to the ground. Officers responding the incident found a Glock 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 15 matching rounds of ammunition.

Police plan to test ballistics on the weapon.

On Tuesday evening the violent trend continued with the murder of Akeem ‘Ratty’ Bryan of Newton Ground who was shot and killed in that Community at around 9:20 p.m.

Police said investigations revealed that Mr. Bryan was shot by an unknown assailant or assailants.

Information reaching The Observer are that masked men were seen by area residents leaving the area shortly after the shooting.