Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 10, 2017 (RSCNPF): One person is custody assisting with the investigation into an early morning Friday (March 10) shooting incident in Sandy Point.

Initial investigations reveal that an unknown assailant fired a number of gunshots at the residence and vehicle of the Honourable Shawn Richards. There were no injuries to the Minister or any of the occupants of the residence.

The investigation continues.