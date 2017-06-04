One killed one injured in Taylors shooting

One night after a female on Nevis lost her life in Shooting incident the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis records another Homicide with the shooting of one man and the injuring of another.

Police have confirmed that investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a shooting incident that was reported at 9.45pm on Saturday (June 03) in Taylor’s Village.

They added that the incident resulted in the murder of one individual who died at the scene of the incident and injuries to another who was transported to the hospital

though the name of the victim has not been released he is said to be a male resident of Lower West Bourne Street. while the injured victim was just outside his home in Taylors

According to reports the victims were shot by an unknown assailant while entering the yard of the injured victim.

This is the 12th homicide in the federation for 2017.