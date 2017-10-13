ONE PERSON INJURED IN SHOOTING INCIDENT AT NEW CASTLE, NEVIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 12, 2017 (RSCNPF): On Wednesday 12 October 2017, Police responded to a report of a shooting incident at in the vicinity of the New Castle Pottery.

Initial investigation revealed that a young man of New Castle was at the location of the incident waiting to catch a passenger, when two (2) armed masked assailants alighted from a silver/greyish motor car and started firing at him. The victim sustained a gunshot injury to his right leg. He was assisted by concerned residents who took him to the hospital for medical treatment.

Supt. Mills, Divisional Officer of the Nevis Division said that these acts of violence have no place on our beautiful Island, and every citizen and resident should denounce these types of activities. He further stated these activities are not benefitting the Island and the country as a whole, and that the police will continue to encourage everyone to report criminality and assist their fellow citizens and residents in every way possible as result of them being a victim of a crime.

If anyone has information pertaining to this incident please contact the nearest police station, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 (TIPS), or by using the Crime Reporting App.