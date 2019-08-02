The Government has shown its commitment to the socio-economic development of St. Kitts and Nevis with its multimillion-dollar investments into public infrastructure projects, the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd, Minister of Public Infrastructure, told Federal Parliament Tuesday.

“The total cost of all the capital projects being undertaken at present amount to approximately 256,890,000 XCD,” he said.

The construction of the second cruise pier; phase two of the island main road project; the fisheries break water project; and major works at Old Road Bay are some of the major projects currently underway in the Federation.

“A part of this phase two of the island main road project, there are some 15 local subcontractors that will be engaged. To date, some nine of the 15 subcontractors to be engaged are in the job and that will amount to approximately 7.8 million dollars out of a total of some 15 million dollars,” Minister Liburd said, outlining the benefits of the projects.

The investment into public infrastructure is aimed towards further modernizing the Federation, both socially and economically, to expand tourism and business opportunities.