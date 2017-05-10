Ongoing Police Searches Nets Three (3) Illegal Firearms

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 10, 2017 (RSCNPF): An early morning search operation on Wednesday (May 10) by officers of the Special Services Unit (SSU) in the Conaree area resulted in the seizure of three illegal firearms.

The officers while searching a hillside area found and seized two (2) 9mm pistols and nineteen rounds of ammunition. In addition, the search netted one (1) 12 gauge shotgun. No one has been held accountable for the find.

Head of the Special Services Unit, Superintendent A. Adams said, “Days like these are very encouraging for our officers, and helps them to understand that we must always be vigilant, we never know which search will be a fruitful one.” He added, “even though no one has been held responsible for the find, today we took three firearms from our streets, three firearms from the hands of criminals.”

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force continues its appeal to residents and citizens to come forward and share any information they may have with regards to crime and criminal activity. Citizens can do so by calling any Police Station, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or by using the SKN Crime Reporter App on a Smartphone.

This seizure brings to eighteen (18) the number of illegal firearms removed from our communities so far in 2017.