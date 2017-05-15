Ongoing Search Operations, A Continued Display Of Police Resolve In Fighting Crime

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 15, 2017 (RSCNPF): The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force showed its resolve in the continued fight against crime with the execution of a number of Search Warrants on several of properties in St. Kitts and Nevis during the last days.

The Search Warrants were executed on properties of persons believed to be involved in criminal enterprise and were executed in search of Illegal Firearms and Ammunition, Illegal Drugs and other instruments that can be used in the commission of Crime.

One firearm was seized during one search in Cayon, while small quantities of marijuana and other contraband were seized in at other locations.

A search on Prickley Pear Alley netted a number of electronic items believed to be stolen. The items were seized for matching.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force continues its appeal to residents and citizens to come forward and share any information they may have with regards to crime and criminal activity. Citizens can do so by calling any Police Station, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or by using the SKN Crime Reporter App on a Smartphone.