Opportunity available for ICDF Taiwanese scholarship

From NIA

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – The Human Resources Department in the Nevis Island Administration announces the availability of the 2018 International Higher Education Scholarship program of Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (Taiwan ICDF).

All interested people seeking a bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degree may take courses in the fields of agriculture, business, human resources, health, technology, mechanic and more.

Note that all applicants must submit original and authenticated application documents, accompanied with a photocopy to the Human Resources Department before Feb. 19. All applications must be received by deadline proposed by the Human Resources Department and NOT the deadline outlined on the website or course information PDF files; if not, your applications will be refused.

Finally, applicants must ensure to apply to their desired university in Taiwan and mail all enrolment application documents to the programme host university before the deadline set by each programme.

For more information or guidance please visit the below links or contacts: