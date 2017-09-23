Oualie Pier receives damages

Fewer than two months after having a complete renovation, the pier at the Oualie Resort has once again been destroyed.

Both Category 5 hurricanes Irma and Maria, though not directly hitting the federation, caused damages to homes, roads and resorts on Nevis.

On Thursday, Sept. 21, the Observer visited a number of hotels and resorts on Nevis. The Four Seasons, which was closed because of Hurricane Omar in 2008, received no visual damage except for on the grounds. Oualie Beach Resort, on the other hand, received major damage to its pier and coastline. Upon the Observer’s visit to the resort, a reporter noted that the end of the pier was submerged in water, while a number of boards are missing. The beach front has been covered with seaweed as well as other debris.

In July, the resort had successfully completed negotiations with its insurance company to have the pier, which had been damaged by storm waves in late October 2016, renovated. At the time, Managing Director of Oualie Beach Resort John Yearwood said he was pleased with the dialogue between the resort and TDC insurance.

“TDC has assured me that the funds for the dock repairs shall soon be made available,” Yearwood said. He told the Observer then that though the pier was damaged, it was made serviceable and the resort began negotiations with the insurance company shortly afterward. He noted that no changes to the pier would occur during the renovations, which were completed in July 2017.

The Oualie Pier also functions as a water taxi hub, where a number of water taxi operators transport passengers from Nevis to St. Kitts via speed boat. The Observer noted Thursday while at the resort that one water taxi operator had to load his passengers, who were headed to St. Kitts, into a dingy boat to take them out to sea to the awaiting water taxi.

The Observer was unsuccessful in getting a comment from the managing director at the resort Yearwood.