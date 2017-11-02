Pamella Cornelius receives keys to newly renovated home

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Minister of Human Settlement et al. the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, in partnership with the National Housing Corporation (NHC), handed keys to a newly renovated house to Pamella Cornelius at a ceremony held in St. Peter’s Nov. 1.

Minister Hamilton explained that Cornelius’ house was in a dilapidated state and in need of major renovations in order for the family to live comfortably. He noted that the property had been damaged since 1995 and was well in need of repairs.

He expressed his long-held commitment to ensuring that Cornelius’ house was brought to a “point where her family can enjoy living in it.”

He also mentioned that the government has recently done other repairs and renovations for underprivileged persons in Cayon and Tabernacle who were living in unsatisfactory conditions in their community.

He added that “those of us who are in authority must make it our duty to ensure that the very basic things; food, clothing and shelter are afforded to those who really need it.”

General manager of NHC, Elreter Simpson-Browne, said “the National Housing Corporation is always on-duty when it comes to providing adequate shelter for our citizens and residents, not forgetting the poor and indigent.” She explained that a thorough assessment revealed that the house was in need of a new wall structure, roof, windows and doors, as well as new electrical wiring and fixtures and fittings.

Cornelius thanked all involved in the project and noted that her family is very pleased that they can now live in a more habitable and healthy environment. “I want to thank the government of St. Kitts and Nevis and NHC for playing a special role and also the many hands who did work on this house,” she said.