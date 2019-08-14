World Breastfeeding Week will be the special topic on the weekly radio and television programme “Working for You” Wednesday with a panel of experts who will engage the public on the importance of improving on breastfeeding, the benefits of breastfeeding to mother, baby, community and workplace, and other pertinent issues relating to breastfeeding.

The special guests will Nurse Naomi Brownbill, Staff Nurse at JNF Hospital Nursery as well as Breastfeeding Coordinator; Nurse Mary Caines, Clinical Instructor; and Nurse Jacquelin Duncan, Assistant Nurse Manager of the Maternity Unit.

Annually between Aug 1-7, the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA), a global network of individuals and organisations dedicated to the protection, promotion and support of breastfeeding worldwide, coordinates and organises World Breastfeeding Week (WBW). Since 2016, WABA has aligned its WBW campaign to United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which is called the WBW-SDGs Campaign .

