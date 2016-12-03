Park Hyatt set for early 2017 opening

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-Park Hyatt St. Kitts is on course for opening in the first half of 2017 after officials confirmed 90 percent of the project is completed.

Park Hyatt St. Kitts, which will form an integral part of the Christophe Harbour community, broke ground in 2013 and for the most part had been quietly developed at Banana Bay on the South East Peninsula.

Speaking at a media event on Tuesday, General Manager of Park Hyatt St. Kitts Julian Moore said they are on course to open the five star hotel in the spring of 2017.

“We are on track to open imminently probably in the spring time,” he said. “The exact date we are going to keep you guessing on that one but it is definitely imminent and we are excited to be here.”

Mr. Moore disclosed that they have already had done multiple community outreach initiatives in order to introduce the public to their organization.

“You might be aware that we did the road show which was our official introduction of the hotel to the communities. We then followed that up with advertising for some of the roles, did some radio coverage just to get the message out. We just finish three consecutive weeks of full day interviews.,” he said.

He added that they are currently engaging hospitality students at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College in training sessions in an effort to get the students to meet hotel standards and provide employment in the future.

“The thought of this course is to try and break down some of those barriers. We have our leadership team present at the course and they are actually interacting with the people who attended and also used the opportunity to get to know them a little better,” he stated.

Moore said they were looking forward to showcasing the personalities of the Kittitians and the Nevisians who work in the hotel “and enable people to get a better understanding of not just the physical place but also the people who live here.”

He further expressed his excitement for the project and highlighted the eagerness of some of their market partners.

“As we speak to luxury markets they are very enthusiastic about opening up this destination to their travellers. Once we are open we will have a spectacular property for them, the physical structure is moving along very well and now is getting the case of getting the soft structure and physical product,” he declared.

Mohammed Asaria, Vice Chaiman Range Developments who is responsible for developing the site noted that the benefits of the resort should not be only felt on the site but throughout the entire island.

“This is a transformational development for the island. We have brought what I would call the jewel of the Caribbean to St. Kitts and Nevis. The telegraph called this the envy of Antigua and Barbados,” he said.

He added that this will be one of the most anticipated hotel openings in 2017 and will bolster St. Kitts and Nevis’ position on the Caribbean tourism map.

“This is one of the very few branded properties in the Caribbean which is coming on stream in the last five years. I can’t think of very many which has been opened that have this level of luxury. We are delighted to have Park Hyatt on board and this is actually our first property in the Caribbean,” he said.

Mr. Asaria disclosed that they remained out of the public’s eye on purpose so that they could deliver on their pledges when the project was initially announced.

“I have intentionally stayed away because so many people stand up and make so much promises and if I stood up years ago and said, this is what I was doing no one would have believed me. Now we can stand up proudly and our action can do the talking and we can show you what is possible if you have the right strategy, right vision and right team to execute a project of this nature,” he said.

The Range Development official employee disclosed that the value of this project is in excess of $100M and has worthwhile rewards for the federation.

“This is a big venture and when you look at it as a country, look at the sustainable benefits this will have for St. Kitts and Nevis. Already 150 people have been identified who have or will be sent job offers and we are looking for another 100 of staff,” he said.

He however stressed the importance of having the development integrated in to the wider St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We really need the people of St. Kitts and Nevis to really feel that this is there hotel and when they feel that this is there hotel the soul is put into the hotel.

“There are a lot of pretty buildings out there and you have four or five exceptional features. These are great architectural features but unless the hotel has that soul that is created by happy individuals the guest doesn’t know and have an experience or memory and is not going to be able to come back.”

Asaria also spoke about the importance of the partnership with the hospitality students at the CFBC.

“With that ethos in mind, over the last 12 months we have been working on the hospitality school to see how we can do some additional training. That is to ensure the standards in the work place are kept at the highest level and continue on training and peoples have a chance to keep on progressing up the career ladder,” he said.

“We are not just putting our ads out there and accepting people but we are looking for that spirit, that desire. We can teach the skill set.”

He also revealed that currently the Park Hyatt St. Kitts employs over 850 workers and more than 50% is local. He added that project is more than 90% complete.

Asaria stated he believes when the hotel is open it will lead to a constant flow of tourists even when the tourism season is closed

“If you looking at some of the sister islands St. Lucia and Barbados in the Caribbean in the off season they do not tail off so much in those months because they have the quality of property which attract guess all times through the year especially having big meeting and function space catering to weddings and high end groups to really help push occupancy in the off season,” he said.

The media was also given a tour of the facility and witnessed a Sugar mill shaped structure that will be used as a yoga house, a spa that will feature nine treatment rooms and offer an extensive range of facial and body treatments, including Watsu therapy, a stone barn similar to what was used to protect sugar during the plantation era will be used on of three restaurants on the property. The resort will also feature a great house style restaurant two rum bars and a Fisherman’s Village.

It will also consists of 126 guest accommodations which includes 48 suites, some of which feature private roof top swimming pools and sundecks. All rooms will have a beach side view as well as a clear view of Nevis peak.