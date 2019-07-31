Four youth representatives from St. Kitts who participated in the 15th Regional Youth Parliament held in Trinidad July 17 were recognized by the Federal Parliament of St. Kitts and Nevis Tuesday.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Honourable A. Michael Perkins, invited the quartet — Mauriel Knight, Azuree Liburd, Kara Daley and Vikell Edwards-Douglas — to Tuesday’s sitting of the parliament in Basseterre to be recognized for the important role they played at the regional debate.

Speaker Perkins, noting three current Members of Parliament (MP) — Member for #3, Honourable Konris Maynard; Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and Senator, Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett; and Clerk of the National Assembly, Sonia Boddie-Thompson — have passed through the youth parliamentary system, hope the visit would “help mould them in their development.”

“It is my hope that the young people of our Federation would look at these factors and be encouraged that there are opportunities ahead once you continue along that part,” Perkins said.

The debate was attended by approximately 41 youth parliamentarians from across the sub-region.

“It truly was a great honour to show other youth in the Federation what it means to ‘ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country,’” Mauriel Knight said in expressing gratitude on behalf of the group, citing the quote made famous by United States President John F. Kennedy.

He added that the topic debated surrounded border security and migration issues — timely given the challenges facing many countries around the world. Mr. Knight said that the St. Kitts and Nevis parliament, as well as citizens, may need to have discussions on related issues shortly.

The youth parliament was held as part of the 44th Annual Conference of the Caribbean, Americas and Atlantic Region of The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association. The conference ran from July 12-19.