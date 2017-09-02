Participants graduate from 2017 Traditional Musical Workshop

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The graduation ceremony for the annual traditional musical workshop conducted by cultural preservationist Winston Zack Nisbett concluded Saturday with students showcasing their new found skills. The students were presented with certificates and individually played a piece they learned during their time on camp.

The children – smartly dressed in white shirts, black bottoms and black bow ties – gave an audience made up of proud parents and friends a treat to remember.

Nisbett told media representatives the three-week workshop was a success as it brought out the best of the participants. “This year, the 11th annual traditional music workshop was a success because it brought out the best out of some of the younger students. They came, they sat, and with the theme being ‘Discipline is the Key,’ the most prominent thing in the workshop [was] if they stepped out of line, we put the back in line.”

Nisbett said the workshop was unique in that it allowed the children to rapidly learn the ukulele banjo, quarto, the guitar or the fife during the July 31-Aug. 26 camp, which was held for the first time in Buckleys Estate.

“The workshop was innovative and creative,” he said. “They [learned] the chords and they adopted themselves quickly to the playing of the instruments.”

He added that the children played at Valu Mart and BestBuy supermarkets and were successful receiving a stipend for their performance.

“All in all, they benefited tremendously from the workshop,” Nisbett said, also hailing the tutor of the workshop Robert “Bobby” Martin for the role he played in the education of the children who took part in the course.

“The tutor … is a gentleman because he not only teaches the music, but he was able to work with the children to get them motivated to learn to play,” Nisbett added.

About 20 students attended the workshop, though some dropped out and others could not make it to the graduation

He also indicated that they are being invited by the Department of Culture to perform at 6 p.m. Friday at an event in Basseterre for a paying job.