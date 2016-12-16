Party Central kicks off Friday

By Loshaun Dixon

Basseterre, St. Kitts-One of the most anticipated activities for Carnival is set to get underway Friday Dec. 16, following weeks of speculation as to whether it would be present during this year’s festivities.

Party Central, the popular nightly street lime in Basseterre during carnival, is about to open after weeks of inactivity.

Speaking on Freedom FM this week, Party Central organiser Terrance ‘Zico’ Condor made the announcement stating they plan to bring the same format of nightly entertainment for the duration of the carnival season.

“I am here to let everybody know fret not, Party Central is a go! This Friday we open with Grand Masters and it is going to be the same energy, same high quality entertainment, nothing on nothing off,” he said.

Mr. Condor apologised for the late announcement stating they were just making sure everything was in place.

“We had to get everything and let the process go through before we come and make any statements. Safe to say everything is ok we on track for this Friday. I apologise for the late announcement but we really want to make sure that everything was organized and set,” he said.

He noted that one change that will take place would be their partnership with the Carnival Committee which would see them provide entertainment for Carnival Village in the Circus.

“Last year what they wanted to do is to try to get more people involved. It normally was just us with our two bars but now there are a lot of vendors who want to get in on the action. We had to work out how to go about creating that environment,” he declared.

He said all the popular bands and DJ in the Federation are set to grace the Party Central stage and invited the public to attend regardless of their societal differences.

“It has become a place where regardless of the social divide that stay at the top of Fort Street. This is the type of vibe we are trying to promote,” he said.

Condor also announced the Party Central Pool party that debuted last year will return as well as an inaugural boat ride.