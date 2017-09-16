Patriots suffer heartbreak in nail-biting loss at CPL finals

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots and fans were left heartbroken after their nail-biting Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final fell short to the Trinbago Knightriders at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

Having been asked to bat first, the Patriots got off to the worst possible start, first losing captain Chris Gayle and then Evin Lewis for a run a ball 16, and found themselves struggling 37-3.

Kevon Cooper then removed Brandon King and Devon Thomas in successive overs to further pile on the misery to the Patriots’ innings as they were restricted to 65-5 off 13 overs.

A 49-run stand between Carlos Brathwaite and Jonathon Carter steadied the Patriots innings somewhat. Mohammed Nabi then took 21 off the last over bowled by Dwayne Bravo, who was struggling with a hamstring injury to power the Patriots to a respectable 135-7 off their 20 overs.

Top scoring for the Patriots was Brathwaite with 30.

In response, the Knightriders lost two early wickets in Sunil Narine and Dwayne Bravo to Sheldon Cottrell in the second over and were in early trouble at 12-2. The innings was consolidated by Colin Munro and Hamza Tariq, who put on 45 for the third wicket.

When Munro was dismissed for 29, the wicket of Darren Bravo quickly followed. Losing Tariq and Dan Christian shortly after with the score on 77-6 with eight over remaining put the Patriots in the driver seat. With Ramdin at the crease, the Trinbago team always felt it had a chance once he stayed to the very end.

Following the departure of Javon Searles for just two, Ramdin was joined by Cooper in a partnership that proved critical in the outcome of the finals, with their side at the time struggling at 90-7.

The pair consolidated the innings and narrowed the target to 28 off 13 delivering when Cooper smoked the final delivery of the 18th over in the stands, leaving the home side needing 22 of the last two overs.

The penultimate over was bowled by the experienced Australian fast bowler Ben Hilfenhaus, who up until then had struggled to find a bowling rhythm leading up to the final.

The first delivery of the over, Ramdin got a single that handed Cooper the strike that was then followed by two wides from Hilfenhaus. Cooper then got two runs after his miscue was fielded in the deep, leaving them need 17 runs from 10 balls.

The third ball of the over was then smoked for six and called a no ball, resulting in seven runs and the ball needing to be bowled over. The next two balls were despatched for four each and leaving two runs needed from eight balls. Cooper then got a single before Ramdin hit the winning run to hand the franchise their second CPL title.

Cooper was named Man of the Match for his heroics with both bat and ball.

Speaking after the game, the Patriots captain congratulated the Knight Riders for their successful CPL campaign. “First let me say congratulations to Dwayne Bravo,” he said. “They finished on top and finished with the title.”

Gayle also hailed the people of St. Kitts and Nevis as well as the franchise for efforts of the team through the entire tournament. “To the St. Kitts and Nevis people and the franchise, thank you,” he said. “To make it to the final – it’s something superb. Both me and Lewis did not get off to a flying start today and I can easily say we were 20 runs short. But Cooper and Ramdin held their nerve. I can’t fault the guys for the effort. It is a tough pill to swallow, but such is life.”

He also explained the difficulty they had throughout the entire bowling effort. “The dew came into play, and the ball was very wet,” he added. “I had to use a fast bowler and Cooper went berserk. Hopefully, this takes us forward. This is a young team and we see what the future holds.”

He also hailed Patriots’ coach Phil Simmons, but claimed the team has to move on from the loss.

Successful captain Dwayne Bravo indicated that all he wanted from his team was to stick to the game plan and he always knew they would be destined for greatness.

“I just wanted the boys to give their best and stick to the plan,” he said. “When you are destined for greatness, it will happen. This team is destined for greatness. We are a family.”

He also hailed Cooper for his heroics. “Kevon Cooper, we always back him,” he said. “At some point, you’ve got to come good. Before, we did not need him much. Today, he came to the party. Trinidad and Tobago, this is for you.”

Patriots’ Fabian Allen won the prize for the catch of the tournament with his effort in Florida, while Evin Lewis captured the fastest fifty award and won the hero maximum race for hitting the most 6’s.

Player of the tournament went to Chadwick Walton of the Guyana Amazon Warriors.