Senator Akilah Byron-Nisbett announced that upgrades would be coming to Patsy Allers Playfield. The announcement came on Saturday during the public session of the third annual People’s Labour Party National Convention, which was held at Patsy Allers Playfield.

“The Team Unity Administration has taken a deliberate decision, through my appointment as Caretaker of the constituency, to demonstrate its intent to keep its commitment to the people of West Basseterre,” the Hon. Byron-Nisbett said. “And so I have and will continue to lobby the respective line ministers to make certain that the constituency of West Basseterre benefits equally from the resources of the Government,”

Byron-Nisbett is also Deputy National Political Leader of the PLP and told those in attendance that she has been lobbying for upgrades to West Basseterre’s sporting infrastructure, adding that work has already begun on the basketball court at the Boyd’s playfield.

“But the lobbying for sporting facilities has not ended there,” she said. “Right here on the Patsy Allers playfield, home of 2018 National Bank Premier league, Carnival Cup and soon to be Easter Cup champions, the Village Superstars, I have been lobbying for an upgrade to these facilities.”

Byron-Nisbett acknowledged that the Sports Department has limited resources. For that reason, she said she has engaged the corporate community to forge partnerships so some of the necessary upgrades can be done. “The corporate partner and I have agreed that the related labour for the construction of these facilities will be staffed by constituents,” she said. “However, let me remind my good friend the Hon. Deputy Prime Minister Shawn K. Richards that there is still some more work to be done and I will be looking to the Ministry to complete the resurfacing of the field and the installation of proper lighting as promised.”

Byron-Nisbett also talked about the Hurricane Relief Programme while addressing the public session of the National Convention at Patsy Allers Playfield. “An impactful initiative undertaken by the Team Unity Administration and for which I am proud to be associated with, is the Hurricane Relief programme which was birthed to bring relief to home owners receiving damages following the passage of hurricanes Irma and Maria,” she said. “Since the introduction of this programme, we have seen 150 homeowners in West Basseterre benefitting thus far.”

In addition, Byron-Nisbett commended the Team Unity Administration’s efforts to find new land in West Basseterre for housing developments, adding that land identified in Boyd’s and will be distributed shortly. She also said that approval is being sought for land to be made available in the Dewar’s area with an area identified for the building of townhouses and an area where land will be distributed.