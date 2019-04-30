Police are investigating a traffic accident that occurred in College Street Ghaut, Basseterre on Saturday (April 27) in which one pedestrian was injured and a driver was wounded.

The accident occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m. It involved a motor car and two pedestrians.

Circumstances are that the motor car was traveling from south to north along College Street Ghaut and as he got in the vicinity of Upper College Street, he struck one of or the Ezekiel France, the other pedestrian, then attacked the driver and wounded him with a broken bottle to his face and chest.

France sustained injuries to his hand as a result of the wounding. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent after he was treated and discharged from the hospital. Smith sustained injuries to her head, back and shoulder. The driver and injured pedestrian remain warded at JNF General Hospital in stable condition.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.