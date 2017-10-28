Peets pleads guilty to having almost $500,000 worth of cocaine stuffed in suitcase

Nineteen-year-old Britany Pailoa Peets, now a convicted ‘drug mule,’ has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleadng guilty to smuggling EC $499,000 worth of cocaine into the country.

Unable to post bail for the crime that took place February 24, 2016, Peets had been held at Her Majesty’s Prison in St. Kitts for eight months. Because of that Magistrate Yasmine Clark reduced the her sentence to four years.

Peets was slapped with six separate charges, three from the controller of customs and three from the chief of police. The charges included possession of cocaine, possession with intent to supply, importing the drug into the federation, false declaration in February of this year.

At the Magistrate court in Charlestown Peets pleaded guilty to all six charges. People who smuggle drugs for others are termed ‘mules.’

According to the facts presented in court by the prosecution headed by Eurita Collins-Percival, on February 24 2017 Peets arrived at the VanceAmory International Airport on a flight from St. Martin. She indicated that she had nothing illegal to declare. A search was conducted on her luggage and in a black bag the custom officer felt an unusual item.

He questioned Peets as to what it was and she said ,“It’s not my suitcase I got it from a friend.” The search continued and the officer saw black tape and what appeared to be contact cement. He tore the bag and found seven bags of a white substance suspected to be cocaine.

Peets and the packages were taken to the police station where she was subsequently charged . The white substance was taken to the drug analysis in St. Kitts and the substance tested positive for cocaine.

Peets attorney O’Grenville Browne told the court that his client was a first time offender. He noted that Peets had previously been enrolled at the Clearance Fitzroy Bryant college seeking to obtain her associates degree in agriculture. He asked the court to give his client the minimum sentence and to award her with time served and to temper justice with mercy.

Peets in speaking to the court apologized for the crime.” I want another chance, “ she told the court. “ I would be better in life and in my actions.”

In handing down her sentence Magistrate Clarke told the defense that she could fine Peets and sentence her to prison. The fine would be between $10,000 or the street value of the drug times three. She also noted that the minimum sentence that she can hand down that the law permits is five years while the maximum is ten years.

“ I am not going to impose a fine…but she was fully aware of what she was doing. I expect when you finish you will find a job. Everybody wants to be rich, but take your time. You should bare your own consequences,” Clarke told the teen.