People in hurricane-affected territories return to homelands via St. Kitts

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The government of St. Kitts and Nevis has been assisting nationals of the federation living in territories affected by Hurricane Irma and other nationals with their departure to their homelands. This is one of several ways in which the Team Unity administration has been helping Hurricane Irma-ravaged countries with relief efforts.

At his monthly press conference Sept. 14, Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris reported that his administration had permitted the entry of 251 people at the federation’s seaports during the period Sept. 8-13. Of this number, 81 held United States of America passports, 42 St. Kitts and Nevis passports, 42 French passports, 36 passports from the Netherlands, 15 passports from India, seven passports from Guyana, one held a passport from Trinidad and Tobago, four held passports from the Republic of China on Taiwan, seven held passports from Ireland and two from Russia. All arrived on boats.

“[People] from all over the world came to St. Kitts, as it were, to find [a] safe haven at this particular moment in time and we thank God that we were in a position to offer this level of accommodation,” Harris said.

He added that all passengers were processed by immigration officers, customs and excise officers and that health officials, veterinary officers and officers of the K-9 unit were also on hand for these arrivals. The prime minister assured that immigration officials have reported that passengers had adequate documentation.

“Important for us as a model member of the international community [is that] we did all this processing while at the same time we preserved the human dignity of those who had come to our country at this a time of great need,” he said.

The prime minister explained that the majority of the vessels that brought passengers to St. Kitts were organised by Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, Four Seasons Resort and businessman Sunil Jehani. With the exception of St. Kitts and Nevis nationals, the Team Unity-led administration is facilitating the journey of these individuals who are here in St. Kitts and Nevis in transit to their respective homelands.