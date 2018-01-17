Permanent secretary in ministries of sports, youth and culture special guest on today’s ‘Working for You’

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Permanent Secretary in the Ministries of Sports, Youth and Culture in St. Kitts and Nevis Stanley Knight is the special guest on the weekly radio and television programme “Working for You” today.

Tune in to hear Knight expound on recent initiatives of the government of National Unity in relation to the sports, cultural and youth national policies and how they are designed to bring about human, economic and sustainable development. Knight will speak to the key pillars of these policies that will serve as vehicles to bring about the desired developmental goals among the populace.

