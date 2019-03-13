BASSETERRE – “Phase 2” of the Island Main road rehabilitation project is set to continue with a signing ceremony for local contractors to be held on Thursday.

The ceremony will be held by Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris and is scheduled for 4.30pm at Cunningham Estate. The public is invited to attend.

The completion of phase two of the project will result in the resurfacing of the entire island main road network.

According to a statement last year, the government of St. Kitts and Nevis has allocated $69 million for the entire Island Main road rehabilitation project.

Previously, five contractors, namely: Allie Construction, Boonies Construction, B&B Ltd., Huggins and Son Construction and O’Loughlin Construction, were awarded contracts to participate in phase one of the road project.

Phase One encompassed road and drainage work being done from Conaree going eastward to Keys Village and from the Camps’ Roundabout heading west down to the Challengers community.