BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Honourable Eugene Hamilton, minister with responsibilities for the National Housing Corporation (NHC), promised to deliver 300 homes to citizens across the island of St. Kitts and says he is committed to bring this to fruition.

In November 2017, 15 homes were handed over to new homeowners in Cayon during a significant ceremony to mark the first set of houses to be delivered under the UHS Program. And now, as 127 homes in Phase I of the Unity Housing Solution Program are nearing completion, the commencement of another set of homes in Phase II will soon begin. Some of the homes in Phase 1 are completed, while others are in the finishing stages. The estimated completion time for Phase I is mid-March 2018. Upon completion of these houses, keys will be handed over to well-deserving families in each parish.

A number of lots have already been identified and cleared for Phase II of the program. In its forecast, 173 houses will be completed and delivered to new homeowners before the end of 2019.

Elreter Simpson-Browne, general manager at NHC, said “what we do is provide houses for our citizens, primarily the indigent and infirm. Because we are committed to all of our citizens, we extend the housing assistance to [people] who want a little more than what NHC offers, and so we fostered a Public Private Partnership (PPP) with several of our lending institutions to make this possible.

“Management and staff at NHC say they are pleased with the progress of construction and are elated that we can continue to raise standards for our citizens.”