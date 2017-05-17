Phillip exhorts his final appeal. Privy Council dismisses his appeal

By Monique Washington

Four months after approaching the Privy council in London, Warrington Phillip who was convicted of the 2007 murder of his estranged wife Shermell Williams-Phillip was dismissed.

Phillip was sentenced to life in Her Majesty’s Prison for the murder, made two appeals to the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Appeal Court, both of which were dismissed. His application to the Privy Council was his last resort to appeal his conviction. Both Director of Public Prosecutions for St. Kitts and Nevis Valston Graham and Prosecutor Dane Hamilton QC journeyed to London to represent the Crown.

The case was heard by Lady Hale, Lord Reed, Lord Carnwath, Lord Hughes and Lord Hodge in London in January 2017. The judgment was handed down today.

According to the official judgment “The appellant was convicted in November 2008 of the murder of his estranged wife, Shermelle. She was n killed on Friday 16 February 2007.

Phillip’s appeal to the Eastern Caribbean Court of Appeal against his conviction was dismissed on 15 March 2012. The present appeal to the Privy Council Board was lodged on 9 October 2015, and leave to appeal was granted in March 2016 on three grounds.

An Application was made to argue further grounds, and to adduce fresh evidence in support of one of them,”

The board concludes “For all the foregoing reasons, the Board will humbly advise Her Majesty that this appeal should be dismissed.”