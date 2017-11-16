Photo courtesy http://wwwen.zte.com.cn

Photo competition to capture unique essence of tourism product

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Whether you have a professional grade camera or a simple cell phone camera, all are invited to participate in a photo competition, which is a part of Tourism Awareness Month, to capture the unique essence of St. Kitts and its tourism product.

Up for grabs are professional cameras, cell phones, tablets, Bluetooth earphones, an Echo and much more.

“We have a lot of prizes for people who can take captivating photos of our product,” said Public Relations Manager at the St. Kitts Tourism Authority Saju Ng’alla, who appeared on “Working for You” Nov. 15. “By that I mean anything that is cultural, anything that [shows our] heritage, anything that is related to the tourism theme. It could be a historical site, the museum, tourists walking around, but it has to be artistic.”

Participants are asked to upload their photos to their personal Facebook page with the caption #ilovestkitts.

“Once you own a social media page – it could be Twitter, Instagram or Facebook – upload your photo and hashtag it,” Ng’alla said. “The subject can be anything from Carnival to our beaches. It could be anything that you think is tourism related. It could be a sunset, it could be food or it can be people.”

There are three categories for the photo competition: the under age 12 category, the age 13-19 youth category and the adult category, which is for anyone 20 or over.

The deadline to upload all photos is Nov. 27, and people are allowed to submit more than one photo. Once the photos are uploaded, they will appear on the Facebook page “Faces of St. Kitts Tourism.” Names and information about the photo will be tagged and judged Nov. 29.

According to Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Carlene Henry-Morton, this is not just a competition, as the photos may be viewed globally.

“You really don’t know where that photo is going to end up or the impact of it,” she said. “It might be something that is so outstanding that it ends up on magazine covers. You will be able to get that type of recognition.”

Morton encourages all people to participate, as others will be able to experience the tourism product through their lenses.