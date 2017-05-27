Pilot whales die on shore in Nevis

Three pilot whales that came ashore Wednesday might have died due to following a sick family member that became disoriented and swam in to shore.

The former director of fisheries, Lemuel Pemberton, told the Observer because one of the whales might have been sick, the two others would not have abandoned the [sick] one in the group. He said that when rescuers arrived on the beach on Brandy’s Point at Indian Castle, two of the whales were dead and one was alive.

“There was a number of fishermen in the area who went down and tried to refloat it to get it back out,” Pemberton said. “They made several attempts, but the whale kept coming back to shore. It appeared to have gotten sand in its blow hole and it seemed very exhausted.”

The Observer visited the site and saw three whale carcasses on the shoreline, just feet from each other. The whales were about 8-10 feet in length.

According to the Department of Conservation, there are two species of pilot whales – long finned and short finned. If you have sighted one in New Zealand’s waters, it is almost certainly a long-finned pilot whale. They roam throughout the cold temperate waters of the southern ocean.

“Short-finned pilot whales tend to inhabit more subtropical and tropical zones,” states the Marine Mammals Protection Regulations 1992. “Although the two species are readily distinguishable by differences in tooth count, flipper length, and skull morphology, it is almost impossible to distinguish between the two species at sea. Pilot whales are, in fact, one of the largest members of the dolphin family, but they are treated as whales by the 1992 regulation. They were named pilot whales because it was thought that each pod followed a ‘pilot’ in the group.”

Pemberton warned spear fishers of the dangers the rotting whale caucuses will have for about two months.

“Sharks can smell blood from afar, so spear fishers should avoid the Brandy Point area as the carcasses will rot and attract sharks,” he warned.