Pink Lily Cancer Care Walkathon to unite against Cancer

The Pink Lily Cancer Care group will host their 10th Walk-a-thon Saturday, as walkers head on trip from Chickenstone through Charlestown into Pinney’s beach to raise awareness for a multifaceted fight against all types of cancer.

Walk registration is open all day before the event in downtown Charlestown, Nevis. Participants receive a T-shirt and Bandana with the group’s message displayed, as well as informational packets about cancer prevention.

The walk starts at 6 am and finishes with a breakfast, live music and speeches by doctors and survivors alike.

Pink Lily’s message is an intensely personal one as its founder, Lea Parris-Cambridge, started the group as she was fighting against breast cancer in 2007. Ten-years-later, Cambridge continues her fight, and is doing everything she can to encourage others to have hope.

Cambridge and her mother were both diagnosed in 2007, and that sparked a journey of reinventing the way empathy, passion and a positive mental attitude plays a role in surviving.

The group focuses on the little things that can help improve your chances of survival, encouraging lifestyle changes and education to take control of your own future.

“People tend to focus on what they can see,” Cambridge said. “Anyone will see a person and they can’t see that they have cancer. It’s really about what’s going on psychologically and emotionally. Everyone can deal with the things that are seen, it’s the unseen that we try to focus on.”

Cancer research and care has improved across the Federation over the 10 years that Pink Lily has been involved in its mission, but there is still a long way to go to understand fully the fight against cancer. Money and treatment available are large factors in the cancer treatment process, but the attitude you maintain against the illness is just as powerful.

“People fear, that’s the reason they’re not surviving,” Cambridge said. “They’re not reaching out for help, they’re worried about the stigma and the taboo surrounding cancer so they keep it to themselves. They think it’s something to be ashamed of and really it isn’t.”

Cambridge explained how fear can prevent progress, as there are many cases where someone feels a lump and are too afraid to go to the doctor. They may have caught the cancer in time, but if one waits until there’s excruciating pain or other symptoms appear the cancer could have spread throughout the body.

A large emphasis of the organization is that life doesn’t have to stop once the diagnosis has been given. The steps to their program have been hand-crafted by Lea herself as she has gone through her treatment process.

“Ever since I’ve gotten that diagnosis, I’ve been proactive and started looking at how I can help myself,” Cambridge said. “I needed to take control of what I could do about it. Through changing my diet, positive mental attitude and exercising I’ve been reversing the effects.”

The program’s advice focuses on lifestyle changes such as ensuring you eat mineral rich foods to alkalize and repair the body, creating a new realm of possibilities, determination and coping strategy through a positive mental attitude and exercising equal parts physical activity and faith.

“I have a lot of energy, nothing has dwindled,” Cambridge said. “I don’t do anything less, if anything I do more. That’s not only for Pink Lily but for my pleasure. I do a lot of things so that I enjoy life to the maximum.”

Lea is 18 months into a diagnosis of stage four breast cancer, which means that the cancer has spread throughout the body. Regardless,she scoffs at the idea that any stage means someone is ‘too far gone’ to have hope.

In her support groups she has heard stories of people beating this disease who were told they wouldn’t. One woman Lea met with was told she had 2 weeks to live, 10 years ago, and is still fighting to this day.

“It’s not about living forever, no one is going to live forever,” Cambridge said. “It’s about prolonging your life and making sure you are in the best condition you can possibly be.”

Pink Lily’s walkathon, and events like this one that stretch throughout the year, are about bringing a renewed sense of hope to participants and onlookers alike.