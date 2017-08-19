Photo: Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs and chairman for Religious Events Sub-committee for Independence, Ron Dublin-Collins

Plans progressing for this year’s Independence State Service in Nevis

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – For the second time since the Team Unity administration obtained office in 2015, the St. Kitts and Nevis’ Independence State Service will be held on the sister island of Nevis at the Charlestown Methodist Church.

This was revealed at a press conference organized by the Planning Committee for the 2017 independence celebrations by the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs and chairman for Religious Events Sub-committee for Independence, Ron Dublin-Collins.

“We have now completed the entire service in terms of all that would be done during the order of service and the various ministers who will be participating,” he said while outlining a number of groups that will take part in this year’s service. “We will have the four national Christian organizations: the St. Kitts Christian Council; the Nevis Christian Council; the Nevis Evangelical Association; and the St. Kitts Evangelical Association. We will also be including the Seventh Day Adventists in this year’s state service.”

Dublin-Collins said that in addition to the completion of the programme, the speaker for this year’s service has been identified and approved in the person of the Rev. Sylvester Herbert, superintendent minister of the St. Kitts and Nevis Wesleyan Holiness Community.

“And so, we are well on the way; we will be expected to start at 5 p.m., see the active participation of joint praise groups drawn from the churches in Nevis, and the mass choir is well ahead with their preparations for this year’s service,” he said, adding that the young people will also be given an opportunity to showcase their talent as the 34th Independence Celebration will focus on youth and youth development. “We are excited about what is before us, and we will see youth presentations in terms of dance, singing, choral speaking, reading of scriptures, as well as leading in prayer and service, to name a few. So our plans right now are progressing very smoothly.”

He added that for the first time ever, there will be a special blessing for youth as part of this year’s Independence State Service.

The state service for the anniversary celebrations of independence in St. Kitts and Nevis was held in the sister-island of Nevis for the first time in 2015. This year’s 34th Independence Anniversary will be celebrated under the theme “Youth, Vision, Integrity: Securing our Nation’s Prosperity.”