Plans progressing smoothly for NIA inauguration Sunday

Charlestown, Nevis – Hazel Brandy-Williams, chairperson of the organising committee responsible for the inauguration ceremony of the new Nevis Island Administration, says plans are progressing smoothly for the public event scheduled for Dec. 24 at the Elquemedo T. Willett Park in Charlestown.

In an interview with the Department of Information Dec. 22, following a meeting with stakeholders responsible for putting the ceremony together, Brandy-Williams said “from all reports, plans are going fine and so we are hoping that we will have a successful inauguration on Sunday. I take this opportunity to invite the general public to come out and witness the swearing in process of the new premier, the Honourable Mark A.G. Brantley and his full cabinet. The invitation is extended to everyone and, so, I am looking forward to a packed crowd at the ETW Park on Sunday afternoon.”

Alexis Jeffers, Eric Evelyn and Spencer Brand are expected to be sworn-in to office at the ceremony.

Brantley was sworn-in Dec. 19 as premier of Nevis at a ceremony at the High Court in Charlestown, where he received his Instruments of Appointment by Her Honour Marjorie Morton, acting deputy governor-general of St. Kitts and Nevis, and also took the oaths of allegiance and office administered by Her Ladyship the Hon. Justice Pearletta Lanns.