BASSETERRE — With the exception of two positions on the Peoples Labour Party’s (PLP) National Executive where the incumbents did not seek re-election, the entire executive was returned to office by acclamation at the private session of the party’s third annual National Convention held on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, the national leader of the PLP, led the incumbent national executive team into being returned to office un-opposed. The two candidates for the slots being filled, one Women’s Arm Representative and one Youth Arm Representative, were also elected unopposed.

Unlike the last two National Conventions in 2017 and 2018, the PLP 2019 National Convention is being held in two sessions. The public session of the National Convention will be held on Saturday at the Patsy Allers Playfield in West Basseterre.

With over 300 attendees, the private session, which was chaired by the National Chairman Mr Warren Thompson, was held at the St. Kitts Marriott. Elections which were conducted by Mr Anthony Ross, QC, after remarks by Harris and various reports tabled, and resolutions moved and discussed.

Senator Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett was returned as the Deputy National Political Leader, Mr Warren Thompson was returned as the National Chairman, with Mr Craig Tuckett as the Deputy National Chairman; Ms Myrtilla Williams as the National Secretary, and Mr Christophe Greaux as the Deputy National Secretary.

Mr Victor Earle was returned as the National Treasurer, and Ms Claudette Thompson as the Deputy National Treasurer. Two positions of Women’s Arm Representatives were filled by Mrs Sonia Henry who was returned unopposed, and Ms Petrona Thomas who was elected unopposed replacing Ms Tishanna Norford who did not seek re-election as her work schedule could not allow her time to attend National Executive meetings.

A similar scenario played out with the Youth Arm Representatives, where Mr Manasses Huggins was returned unopposed, and Mr Delonte Lewis was elected unopposed replacing Mr Damian Weekes who could not continue in the position due to his age.

Harris, in congratulating the re-elected and the two newly elected members of the National Executive announced that the executive body will be holding its first meeting on March 20, where an additional member will be nominated to serve as National Party Trustee along with Mr Donald Caines and Mr Heston Hamm.

During the session, National Chairman Mr Warren Thompson called for a minute’s silence in memory of star cricketer Mr James Harris of Mansion Village, who died on March 12. Mr Harris played for St. Kitts, Leeward Islands, and Combined Islands (Leeward and Windward Islands).

A highly competitive annual James Harris Cricket League which is held at Mansion Cricket Grounds has been running since 2008 and has the support of the Area Parliamentary Representative and Prime Minister, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, who is one of its sponsors.