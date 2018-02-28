PM: Accomplishments of last three years felt in every sector

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – St. Kitts and Nevis’ prime minister, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, said the good news stories created through the hard and dedicated work of the three-year old Team Unity government can be felt through many sectors across the federation – from the advancements in the delivery of primary healthcare services to a robust tourism industry.

Addressing a vibrant audience at Tuesday (February 27) night’s town hall meeting at the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School in Molineux, Prime Minister Harris outlined a variety of accomplishments of his administration that have redounded to the overall benefit of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

In the area of health care, the prime minister said for the first time ever under Team Unity, MRI services are available to the ordinary citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis, “so that people would not have to go around begging on sponsor sheets for donations to help them take their loved ones to Trinidad, to Puerto Rico, to Antigua to get MRI services.”

Harris stated that when his administration took office in 2015, it was confronted with the serious issue of dilapidation of the Mary Charles Hospital.

“Within a year and a half, we delivered a brand new expanded Mary Charles Hospital,” Harris said. “We did that so if something was to happen to anyone of you here in Phillip’s, in Mansion, in Saddlers, in Parsons, in Cayon, your first point of reference – according to the zoning of our health service – is Mary Charles.”

Under the Team Unity administration, the federation’s tourism sector continues to grow and this has led to St. Kitts and Nevis receiving several accolades and international recognition, including being named among the “22 Hotspots of Where to go in 2018” by Bloomberg Pursuits and listed as one of the “Top 21 Places to Travel in 2018” by the Robb Report.

Furthermore, Harris referenced the increase in cruise ship passenger arrivals in St. Kitts and Nevis since 2015, noting that the federation welcomed more than one million cruise passengers from 2015 to present.

The prime minister noted that his government is also in the process of establishing a fund of more than $1 million in the first instance to assist individuals serious about a career in farming. That fund is expected to be introduced in March 2018.

“You get the land [and] you want it fenced, we will help you; you want to set up a shade house, we will help you; you want to get it harrowed, we will help you,” he said. “We appreciate that as a small country the more we can do for ourselves the better able we are to safeguard our independence.”