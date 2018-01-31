PM to address ‘matters of national interest’ Thursday

From the press secretary to the prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris plans to update citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis on “matters of national interest” during his monthly press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Parliamentary Lounge at Government Headquarters.

It will be broadcast live on national media and attended by the press corps who will ask questions for the benefit of the listening and viewing public. The St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) will stream the press conference live on Facebook Thursday.

Prime Minister Harris’ press conferences are always streamed live on www.facebook.com/sknismedia/. You can also tune in to live coverage of the prime minister’s press conference on Sugar City (90.3) FM, WINN (98.9) FM, ZIZ Radio (96.1, 95.9, 96.3 or 96.9 FM) or ZIZ TV (https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/).