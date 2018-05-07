Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr. Timothy Harris is firmly against the decriminalization of Marijuana stating the drug has destroyed many lives.

Dr. Harris in a passionate plea implored citizens to reject the drug indicating that lot of reckless statements are being made in relation to the plant in the current landscape.

Dr Harris said, For you the mothers and the fathers and the adults you have to stand firm on a point of principle. For all the years you look around the community and you see what is happening and you see who is smoking and you see what is happening to them.

He indicated that the use of the plant has destroyed many young lives in St. Kitts and Nevis.

You see our children, who they have fixed up and mixed up in marijuana and hard substances and as bright as they showed, and their future prospect was so encouraging, almost by osmosis, their lives have been shattered.

He also noted the effects the drug has had on the people of the Federation indicating the issues are confronted everyday by the public. What smart man or smart woman could convince you? When you pass on the street you hear the conduct, you see how they blow their smoke without regard for pastor, lawyer or doctor passing and you wonder what would happen if we were to legalize this?

Dr. Harris said that what is accepted elsewhere may not be suited for the society in St. Kitts and Nevis referencing the easing of the marijuana laws around the world

You must wonder and when you hear people begin to talk about legalizing de ting man, free up de herb, you have to wonder what will become of our society. It is not everything that is done elsewhere will be suited for our own country and society.

He admitted however that a time for legalization may come but now is not that time. Is the time now? We have to examine all these things because these are part of the challenges that our young people are facing in primary school where people are making them sellers of drugs.

He continued, That is what is happening and in their homes, their mothers and fathers are smoking it in their homes, they have guns and we know it and we keep silent about it until some young person dies and then we have the tears, tears that we need not have allowed to come to the fore.

A National Marijuana Commission was in 2017 set up by Dr. Harris to facilitate national engagement on the issues surrounding the production and use of marijuana in St Kitts and Nevis as well as explore the benefits of legalization.

The Commission headed by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws has been host public town hall meetings around the Federation.