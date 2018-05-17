PM announces investments will benefit employees, businesses, farmers and fishers

From the Office of the Press Secretary

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Delivering the keynote address at the 2018 Caribbean Investment Summit, Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris announced that effective June 1, his government of National Unity will launch the first tier of a $30 million-dollar housing programme for government employees.

“Details of the programme will be made available at a media event next week,” he said. “This programme will have a beneficial multiplier effect on our economy – more jobs, higher earnings and growth.”

The prime minister also announced that his government will be making $2 million available in an agricultural fund “to assist our farmers and fishers to contribute to our food security.”

“There is more good news,” he added as he reveal that the Caribbean Development Bank has approved some $8 million of support to small business people. “This will add to the pool of [more than] 650 beneficiaries that had secured affordable financing from the Development Bank under our Fresh Start Programme.” Fresh Start provides concessionary loans and technical assistance to entrepreneurs so that they can either start or expand their micro, small and medium-sized businesses.

“Because our fiscal house is in order and our Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) is expected to do much better going forward under my administration, we can do more for our people, who have always been our first and only priority.”

The 2018 Caribbean Investment Summit has drawn some 300 attendees, including heads of government and CIP units from Caribbean countries, government officials from Malta and Cyprus, developers, and international marketing agents and service providers from around the world, including China, India, the Middle East, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.