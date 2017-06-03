PM: Biao in Police custody

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Ren Biao, a Chinese national with St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship wanted by the Chinese government and Interpol for financial crimes, is currently in police custody in the federation, confirmed the prime minister and minister of National Security, Dr. Timothy Harris, at his monthly press conference on Wednesday, though he refused to give much details surrounding the incident.

“I perhaps would defer to the commissioner of police, but I had reported that this was an active investigation, and on matters of active investigation, it’s not prudent policy to comment on it,” Harris said. “I could, however, say that I am advised that the personalities of interest have been with the police and I wouldn’t want to say more.”

Commissioner of Police Ian Queeley, however, declined to comment on the matter at the press conference.

Biao, who is currently a resident in St. Kitts and Nevis, has dominated the news cycle in recent weeks. The story came to light when a report from the Carib Update’s News Break and broadcaster Oslyn Crosby stated that the Beijing government had received no corporation from the government of St. Kitts and Nevis concerning the individual, who is a citizen by investment and is accused of swindling more than US$100 million from a Chinese state firm.

The government, however, was firm in stating that as a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis, Biao ought to be afforded due process for any extradition request. Harris’ administration stated that the individuals who are at the centre of the matter have to be afforded due process that conform with the laws of the land and that there is no basis for extraditing St. Kitts and Nevis citizens in any other way.

Harris further slammed the opposition for reporting “propaganda” on the matter in an effort to destroy the reputation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“What I would say then there was considerable mischief calculated to harm the reputation of the country by members of the opposition, who went to the public and paraded the fake news that these [people] were missing in action and had fled the country,” Harris said.

Reports on Wednesday stated that Biao was taken in police custody on Nevis and was seeking legal representation on the matter.