PM: Cabinet meetings in Nevis represent improved relations between islands

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris led his colleagues from St. Kitts over to the sister island of Nevis where they were joined by Premier the Hon. Mark Brantley and Senior Minister the Hon. Vance Amory for a meeting of the Federal Cabinet at the Four Seasons Resort Feb. 19. This is the second time the Team Unity government has convened a meeting of the Cabinet in Nevis since assuming office.

Addressing representatives of the media on Nevis ahead of the meeting, Prime Minister Harris said the decision to host meetings of the Federal Cabinet on the sister island is a clear indication of the improved relationship that now exists between both islands.

“Although the administrative capital for the federation is Basseterre, we think that it is important from time to time that the Cabinet rotates,” Harris said. “We are happy that we can come as a Cabinet in normal times rather than in crisis, because in the past, usually the coming over to Nevis has been in moments of crisis. Luckily for us, we had abandoned that approach way back in 2013 when we formed Team Unity and we set up a structure that lives on today; a structure of ongoing dialogue, of ongoing involvement and [of] participation of the federal entity in Nevis as it should be also in St. Kitts.”

In light of this, the prime minister stated that the Federal Cabinet will continue to work in the best interest of both islands. “The federal government is committed to do all that we reasonably can do to advance the quality of life for the people of the island of Nevis and the people on the island of St. Kitts,” Harris added. “Whatever projects we can welcome to either or both islands, we will do so wholeheartedly. The federation is one federation. A good news story for St. Kitts is a good news story for the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis; a good news story on Nevis is a good news story for the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Premier Brantley echoed similar sentiments to those expressed by Harris of the improved relations between the Federal Cabinet and the Nevis Island Administration. “This is what we promised the people of St. Kitts and Nevis and I think that the media being here today is indicative that we are keeping that promise and keeping that commitment of a working relationship – a good working relationship between St. Kitts and Nevis,” Brantley said.

The meeting of the Federal Cabinet in Nevis forms part of the extended week of activities in observation of the third anniversary of the Team Unity government.