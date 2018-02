PM comments on week of activities commemorating third year of Team Unity

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris’ statement on the extended week of activities commemorating the third year of the Team Unity government will air Wednesday, Feb.14. Tune in to ZIZ Radio (96.1, 95.9, 96.3 or 96.9 FM) or ZIZ TV ( https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/ ):

ZIZ Radio: 7:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

ZIZ TV: 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.