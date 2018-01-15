PM congratulates Hearts and Hands for Nevis for 19 years of service

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris’ congratulatory message on the occasion of the annual luncheon commemorating the 19th anniversary of Hearts and Hands for Nevis, Inc. on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018

I extend sincere congratulations and best wishes to Hearts and Hands for Nevis, Inc. on the occasion of your annual luncheon scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 14, which will feature the Honourable Mark Brantley, my friend, colleague and the new premier of Nevis, as the keynote speaker.

For 19 years now, your esteemed organization has directed its efforts toward putting the hands of community volunteers to work by providing avenues for them to express the love and concern for fellow citizens and residents that abides in their hearts and souls.

It is my pleasure to once again recognize, applaud and salute Hearts and Hands for Nevis, Inc. for its commendable acts of service over the years, and for shining a spotlight on the societal significance of positive action.

I take this opportunity to reiterate what I said last year via this medium, which is that your annual honours program raises awareness for the citizens and residents of our great federation on how just one positive action built successively onto another over the course of a lifetime can help to build a country and influence the world.

The government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis very much appreciate your continued investment and interest in our beautiful country, and we look forward to your continued partnership as we strive to make it the best managed and the best organized state in the world.

I further commend the U.S.-based Hearts and Hands for Nevis, Inc. for being a shining example of what it means to be civically engaged, particularly for those of our citizens who choose to go or stay abroad. Your nearly two decades of service have shown that working together brings out the best in – and achieves the best results for – everyone.

Indeed, when I consider just how emotionally invested and involved several St. Kitts-Nevis-affiliated non-profit organizations in the diaspora – such as Hearts and Hands for Nevis, Inc.; the Sandy Point Benevolent Society (SPBS), and the St. Kitts and Nevis Cultural Association of Montreal, to name a few – are in our country, I am even more convinced that there is a call to greatness for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

This call to greatness entreats us to put country above everything else, even self, and to realize that our country’s success rests not on size, but on our nation’s ability to rise to the occasion.

In 2018 – our 35th Anniversary of Independence – I implore all of us to take particular cognizance of this call, remembering that our nation rose to the occasion when St. Kitts and Nevis became the smallest independent country in the Western Hemisphere on Sept. 19, 1983.

At this year’s luncheon, Hearts and Hands for Nevis, Inc. will recognize three eminent persons who exemplify the ethos that when our hearts and hands are engaged in meaningful service, there is no limit to what we can accomplish.

Accordingly, I extend my highest commendations to this year’s honourees: Her Honour Marjorie Morton, Deputy Governor-General for Nevis; Uhral Swanston, Nevisian statesman and businessman; and the late Pearline Liburd, who is being posthumously recognized for her work as a founding member of Hearts and Hands for Nevis, Inc.

As we stand on the cusp of a new year, I wish Hearts and Hands for Nevis, Inc. continued success in 2018 and beyond. May you have many more successful annual luncheons and anniversaries such as this one, where commitment and excellence are showcased and celebrated for the good of our country and humanity. God bless all of you!